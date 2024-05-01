Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate Offence Against LSG

IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate Offence Against LSG

IPL 2024 | MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during match against LSG.
IANS
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during match against LSG.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024:&nbsp;MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during match against LSG.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, 30 April.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lakh" the BCCI statement read.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser" it added.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Tough To Recover From Early Wickets – Hardik Pandya After Loss to LSG
Also ReadIPL 2024: He Had Pain in His Sides – KL Rahul On Mayank Yadav's Exit Against MI
Also ReadIPL 2024: Mayank Yadav – India’s Latest Pace Find, Whom Selectors Are Monitoring

MI succumbed to its seventh loss of the season in 10 games after suffering a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of LSG.

After Tuesday's loss MI's chances for playoffs are bleak even if they win all of their remaining games.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT