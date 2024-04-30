IPL 2024: Harshit Rana Suspended for Match Against MI for Code of Conduct Breach

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Harshit Rana Suspended for Match Against MI for Code of Conduct Breach

IPL 2024: Harshit Rana has been suspended for KKR's match against MI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Harshit Rana has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on 29 April.

Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct. With this suspension, Harshit Rana won't be able to feature in KKR's next match, which is against Mumbai Indians on 3 May.

