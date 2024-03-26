CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live?

CSK vs GT IPL 2024: The match will be played today at 7:30 pm IST in Chennai.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

CSK vs GT IPL 2024: date, time, venue, live streaming, and more.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CSK vs GT IPL 2024: date, time, venue, live streaming, and more.</p></div>
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash in the match 7 of the Indian Premier League today on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams won their respective opening matches, and therefore had a good start to the tournament. CSK is currently positioned at spot 2 in the IPL 2024 Points Table while as the GT is at spot 3 with 2 points.

Till date, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have squared off in 5 head-to-head matches, out of which GT won 3 while as CSK triumphed in 2 games. The last time both the teams faced each other was in the final of IPL 2023, where CSK came out on top. Let us check out the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 Match Date

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be played today on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 Match Time

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be played today at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 Match Venue

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When and Where To Watch Live Streaming of CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 Match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be live streamed in JioCinema app and website.

Where and How To Watch the Live Telecast of CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 Match on Television?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network on TV.

