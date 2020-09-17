7 Players Who Have Pulled Out of IPL 2020, and Their Replacements

Seven players including Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will be missing this year’s IPL. The Quint Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga and Suresh Raina have pulled out of IPL 2020. | (Photo: Facebook/CSK/BCCI/PTI) IPL Seven players including Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will be missing this year’s IPL.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting 19 September, has been highly anticipated, mainly due to the lack of sporting action in the months since the breakout of COVID-19, but also because it will be the first time since March that the Indian cricketers will be taking the field. Last year, the T20 tournament was plagued by a long injury list that continued to grow through the season. That is not the case this year, since teams have not had the usually hectic cricket schedule in the months preceding the league. However, quite a few cricketers including some senior names, have opted not to play the IPL, hosted by the UAE this year. Here’s a look at why they chose to skip the season, and who will be replacing them in their respective franchises.

1. Suresh Raina

Replacement: Not named yet Indian cricketer Suresh Raina had travelled with the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the season, and was in quarantine when the franchise announced that the 33-year-old had pulled out of the season. The senior batsman returned home on 29 August due to personal reasons. Speculation has been rife around Raina’s return to the UAE for the league, specially since CSK are yet to announce a replacement for him. From their current squad, CSK chief N Srinivasan named Ruturaj Gaikwad as a possible replacement while former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris says he would go with Ambati Rayudu at No.3.

2. Harbhajan Singh

Replacement: Not named yet Two weeks after it was reported that Harbhajan Singh won’t be travelling with the CSK squad due to personal reasons, the Indian spinner revealed that he was going to give the league a miss this year. The 40-year-old senior bowler, who has been a part of the franchise since 2018, requested for privacy. CSK have roped in Piyush Chawla this year, adding to their star line-up of spinners including Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir. The MS Dhoni-led side also have young left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, and the more experienced Karn Sharma.

Lasith Malinga of Mumbai Indians will not be a part of the Indian Premier League this season.

3. Lasith Malinga

Replacement: James Pattinson Another senior cricketer who will not be a part of IPL 2020 is senior Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga. The franchise announced that the 37-year-old Sri Lankan cricketer wanted to be with his family back home. Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, who was named his replacement, joined the MI camp in the UAE soon after and has been training with the team after completing his compulsory quarantine.

MI captain Rohit Sharma has said it will be hard to fill Malinga’s boots, but named Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni and Mohsin Khan as his possible replacements in a press conference on 17 September.

Bagged by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore at this year’s auction, England batsman Jason Roy pulled out of IPL 2020 in August.

4. Jason Roy

Replacement: Daniel Sams Bagged by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore at this year’s auction, England batsman Jason Roy pulled out of IPL 2020 and was replaced by the uncapped Aussie cricketer Daniel Sams. Right-handed batsman Roy, who missed the three T20Is against Pakistan due to a side strain in August-September, said he was giving the league a miss to “take care of himself". "I can spend the next couple of months looking after myself and getting back to where I should be cricket-wise," Roy told Cricbuzz. After the announcement, he played the three ODIs against Australia, in which he managed scores of 0, 21 and 3. Highest wicket-taker in the 2019-2020 Big Bash League, 30-year-old all-rounder Sams was a part of Australia’s squad for the recently-concluded T20Is and ODIs but didn’t make the playing XI.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes pulled out of this season’s Indian Premier League in March.

5. Chris Woakes

Replacement: Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals had also suffered a blow earlier in March when English all-rounder Chris Woakes announced his unavailability for the league. Another Rs 1.50-crore IPL 2020 auction pick, the 31-year-old had chosen to miss the league to focus on the English summer. Later, in an interview to Wisden, he said, “I’d still love to play in the IPL. In hindsight, I probably didn’t need to pull out. I didn’t say it at the time but we’re expecting another baby in September and that added to the decision.”

South African pacer Anrich Nortje, who missed last season due to an injury, was named as the replacement and could make his IPL debut this year.

6. Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Kane Richardson pulled out of the Indian Premier League as he was expecting the birth of his first child.

Replacement: Adam Zampa Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Kane Richardson pulled out of the Indian Premier League as he was expecting the birth of his first child. The 29-year-old pacer was replaced by fellow Australian Adam Zampa. Unsold in the auction, the 28-year-old leg-spinner joins RCB’s team of spinners which includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi. Zampa produced a disappointing performance in the recent T20Is against England – returning with figures of 0/47, 1/42 and 2/34 – but picked up 10 wickets in the three ODIs.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ left-arm pacer Harry Gurney has been forced to sit out of this IPL due to a shoulder injury.

7. Harry Gurney

Replacement: Ali Khan Kolkata Knight Riders’ left-arm pacer Harry Gurney has been forced to sit out of this IPL due to a shoulder injury. The Englishman is scheduled to undergo a surgery next month and has been replaced by Ali Khan – the first American player to feature in the league. The Pakistan-born right-arm fast bowler is coming into the IPL on the back of a successful campaign at the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 29-year-old picked up eight wickets in eight matches at an economy of 7.43 in Trinbago Knight Riders’ winning campaign.