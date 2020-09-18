Concussion After-Effects Mean Steve Smith Could Miss Start of IPL

After missing all the three ODIs, Steve Smith not a sure shot starter for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith landed in the UAE late on Thursday evening but there continues to be uncertainty regarding his availability for the franchise’s season-opener. The Aussie cricketer has been struggling with lingering concussion symptoms after taking a blow to the head during a nets session ahead of the ODI series against England.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia’s (CA) head of sports science Alex Kountouris has said that Smith has been making progress but wasn’t ready and so was kept out of the squad for the third ODI against England in Manchester on Wednesday.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch described his status as ‘groggy’ at the toss in the third ODI on 16 September. Even though Justin Langer had said that Smith was hitting the ball well in the nets, it just wasn’t enough to be in the headspace for the game.