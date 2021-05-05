BCCI to Move Australian Players to Sri Lanka, Maldives: CA  

"The BCCI has been working on a range of options. That's now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI is committed not only to the first move but also to putting on a charter to bring them back to Australia," he further said.

Australia has placed a strict ban on travel from India, which is ravaged by the second wave of COVID-19, until 15 May, stranding Australian players in India after the IPL was postponed on Tuesday.

The tournament, which was being held amid the healthcare crisis caused by the pandemic in India, was postponed after multiple positive cases came up within the bio-bubble in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison backtracked on the possibility of jailing those arriving to Australian shores from India following heavy criticism back home.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI had announced the postponement of IPL through a statement. The decision was made after more COVID-19 positive cases emerged in the IPL bio-bubble following those on Monday.