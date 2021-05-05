BCCI Hoping to Complete Remainder of IPL in 2021: Reports

With the IPL having come to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 cases within the bio-secure bubble, the BCCI is now looking for a window to finish the season.
So far 29 of the 60 games have been played and the BCCI is exploring the option of holding the remaining 31 games in September.
"A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and the foreign players would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored," a franchise official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel too has not ruled out completing the season later in the year.
"Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We'll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards," Patel was quoted as saying by the report.
One of the owners, Ness Wadia, of Punjab Kings called it the "right decision at the right time."
“We are looking to conduct the remaining IPL matches after we host the World T20 in October-November. If all goes well, we will host both the World T20 and the remainder of the IPL in India. The UAE is also an option,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
"It is very unfortunate but it is a decision that is correct under the current circumstances. I would say given the drastic increase in cases in the last two-three weeks, it has brought in a new dimension to the planning that was done at the beginning," said Wadia who also confessed to not being concerned about the monetary loss.
"It is important that we considered the safety of the players. That is the utmost important factor. Personally, I have not thought about the financial losses. We will deal with that later. Right now we are focusing on ensuring safe return of the players," he said.
While the BCCI and the franchises look to get their staff home safely, the suspension of the IPL puts a spanner in the works in the lead up to the T20 World Cup later this year (October-November). The UAE is considered as the alternative venue in case the situation in India does not ease up.
IPL 2021 was eventually suspended as members of KKR, SRH and CSK camps tested positive for COVID-19, with the decision being finally taken on 4 May.
Published: 05 May 2021,01:35 PM IST