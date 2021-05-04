IPL Postponed: Can It Resume Later? How Will Players Get Home?

The news of the league’s postponement also comes one week after BCCI Chief Executive Officer Hemang Amin sent an email to all parties involved in the IPL assuring them of their safety inside the bio-bubble.

However, the cases within four teams forced the board’s hand on Tuesday afternoon with the IPL GC and BCCI making the ‘unanimous decision’ to postpone the league.

But, Does ‘Postpone’ Mean it Will Restart Later?

Unlikely. The BCCI’s statement made it clear that the season, as it stands right now, is over and the players will be sent back home which means a resumption in the next few weeks is out of question.

June has India playing New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in England which leaves the window between July and September during which India is scheduled to play Sri Lanka and then England, according to the ICC’s FTP.

The months of October and November have India hosting the men’s ICC T20 World Cup which rules out the question of any other tournament in the country at the time. After that is the home series against New Zealand and then the away tour of South Africa which entirely rules out the possibility of an IPL this year.

There is also the problem of the IPL needing at least a 6 week window if it were to resume. Four weeks of the tournament and then between quarantines and training, two more weeks will be required. So unless BCCI elect to pull out a tour that is part of ICC’s roster to host the IPL, a resumption in 2021 is unlikely.

Important to point out here that the window for IPL 2020 was made available to the BCCI only after September’s Asia Cup was postponed in July 2020. Had the Asian cricket body not taken the call to rescheduled the tournament, the Indian cricket board would be in much a similar situation as now.