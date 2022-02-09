Ahmedabad's IPL Franchise to be Called Gujarat Titans

Titans have also named their coaching staff comprising Ashish Nehra (head coach), Gary Kirsten (mentor and batting coach) and Vikram Solanki (director of cricket). The trio has worked together for Royal Challengers Bangalore previously.



Titans' home stadium will be the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium.



"We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name Titans," Siddharth Patel, a partner at CVC, said.



"As we approach the league's mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season. We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game.



"We look forward to starting on our journey with the passion and support of the people of Gujarat, and hope to inspire and win over new fans from all over India and the world," he added.



Titans will have Rs 52 crore in their purse for the auction, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

(With IANS Inputs)