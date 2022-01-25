Disability Does Not Deter Surat's 'Rubber Girl' Anvi From Excelling in Yoga

Last year too, Anvi's unique abilities had got her recognition. She received the 'Creative Child with Disability' award from President Ram Nath Kovind. The award is given by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Anvi's parents recognised her special talent when she was 10 years old. They soon began training Anvi under her school's yoga teacher. The yoga enthusiast's parents have always remained as a pillar of support for her, helping her brave all difficulties.

The teenager now wishes to continue in this field. And that's not all. Anvi also desires to perform yoga and surya namaskar along with PM Modi, on the same dais, one day.