Citizen's Group Attempts to Revive Native Species Of Mahua Tree in Mumbai

About 100 saplings of the multi-use native mahua (Madhuca longifolia) have been planted or handed over to the local tribal communities for plantation, by the Ped Lagao Ped Bachao (PLPB) group. The activity has been done in various phases across Mumbai Metropolitan region since January 2020.

Unlike regular trees, mahua takes really long to flower and hence is not commercially viable to plant, says Gurav.

Her family has also taken mahua saplings from PLPB to plant, and regrets not having planted one long ago. “Had we planted a mahua back then, our mahua would have flowered by now,” says Gurav’s mother Kashibai Lahare.

Botanist Sasirekha Sureshkumar, quoting from the book Indian Trees by Dietrich Brandis, says that mahua is chiefly found in the moist forests of Deccan and along the Indian peninsular region below the Konkan belt, mainly on the banks of rivers. Sureshkumar, who is also a member of the managing council of National Society of the Friends of the Trees estimates that the actual number of mahua trees in Mumbai could be very sparse. “I do recall them being found in the interiors of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and have heard of it being within the precincts of the Mumbai zoo,” she says.

Afforestation initiatives are important in a city like Mumbai that has lost over 100,000 trees in the past five years, with the numbers dropping from 3.1 million in 2016-17 to 2.97 million in 2020-21 as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Environment Status Reports. The city has a per capita tree cover of 0.28 according to a study by the NGO, Praja Foundation.