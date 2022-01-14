Forest, Tree Cover in India Rose by 2,261 Sq Km in Last 2 Years: ISFR Report

India has reported an increase of 1,540 square kilometres (sq km) in its forest cover, as per the biennial India’s State of Forest Report 2021, published by the Forest Survey of India. This is the increase recorded during 2019 and 2021.

The Forest Survey of India defines ‘forest cover’ as all lands of a hectare or more with tree patches with canopy density of more than 10 percent.

This includes all lands, irrespective of legal ownership and land use. ‘Recorded forest area’ includes only those areas reported as forests in government records and includes pristine forests.