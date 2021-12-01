Odisha ASHA Worker Matilda Kullu Featured in Forbes India W-Power 2021 List

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has since congratulated Matilda for being named on the Forbes India W-Power 2021 list. "She represents thousands of dedicated COVID warriors who are at the forefront to save precious lives," the CM tweeted.

The local administration too has felicitated Matilda for the exceptional work she did to fight COVID-19.

Despite being infected by the coronavirus during the second wave, The New Indian Express reported that Matilda reported back to work within a fortnight and was not hesitant to put in additional hours of work.

Speaking to the publication, she said, that soon after the coronavirus outbreak, when the entire country was under lockdown, it was the duty of ASHAs like herself to identify COVID-19 patients at the earliest and get them treated at hospitals.