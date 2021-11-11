Visually Challenged Vadodara Man Sanjeev Gohil Scales 17,000 Ft Himalayan Peak

Sanjeev Gohil along with his friend Pushpak Kotiya
(Photo: https://www.facebook.com/myvadodaraofficial/)
Visually challenged Sanjeev Gohil, recently climbed Mount Friendship at an altitude of 17,346 feet above sea level in Himachal Pradesh.
The 43-year-old has always been passionate about forests, wildlife conservation and mountaineering. However, in 2001, the resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive vision disorder.
Now, Gohil has lost his vision completely. However, that has not deterred him from following his passion for mountaineering.
Gohil, who works as a postal assistant at the Department of Posts (India Post), with help from his friend, braved the cold winds and the freezing temperatures to climb the rugged terrain.
He achieved this unique feat with the help of his 33-year-old friend Pushpak Kotiya, reported Times of India. It reportedly took the duo five days to complete the expedition.
Gohil and Kotiya, a civil engineer became thick friends following their association with the Wildlife Trust.
Although, the duo had previously climbed mountains, scaling the Friendship Peak, Kotiya said was challenging because of the snowclad mountains and cold winds.
(With inputs from Times of India)