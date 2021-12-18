Alpine Botanical Garden Speaks Volumes About Yunnan's Biodiversity Conservation

In 1910, British botanical explorer George Forrest collected a bunch of fascinating yellow flowers he had never seen before in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province. The flower was Primula forrestii, a kind of primroses that grows on ledges of limestone rocks in northwestern Yunnan at altitudes ranging from 3,000 to 3,200 meters.

Primroses are mostly found in southwestern China, especially from the eastern Himalayas to the Hengduan Mountains. It is known as one of the three famous alpine wildflowers in China alongside the rhododendron and the gentian.