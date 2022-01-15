Forest Cover Lost in 11 States as India Falls 11% Behind 2022 Target

India’s total forest cover currently is 713,789 sq km. This is nearly 22% of India's total geographical area. India's target was to increase this up to 33% by this year. We are currently over 11% behind this target.

The total forest cover, however, has increased by a mere 1,540 Sq Km. This data has been released in India’s State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, the last version of this report came in 2019.

The notable points that the survey has revealed indicate that the forest cover that has been lost, a major part of it is from the country's dense forest areas. Whereas, the increase that we claim in our forest cover is mostly under 'open forest'. Open forest is a category of forest cover where the tree canopy density is 10-40%.

So in reality, our forest cover has actually been depleting, even though data says otherwise. Read further to understand how that has been happening.