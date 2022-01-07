Chennai International Airport Ranks 8th in Global List for 'On-Time Performance'

File photo of Chennai Airport.
The Chennai International Airport is one of the top 10 large international airports in the world that ensures 'on-time' departures.
In a review conducted by Cirium, an organisation that specialises in offering aviation data to travel, finance, aerospace, and aviation industries, the airport has been ranked 8th for 'on-time performance' for the year 2021.
Besides that, Chennai airport is the only Indian airport to figure in the top 10 positions of the list. The first three positions have been bagged by United State's Miami Airport, Fukuoka Airport, and Haneda Airport in Japan.
Sharing the news on its official Twitter handle, the airport also thanked everyone for enabling it to achieve the feat. The airport staff also had small celebrations on the premises to mark the achievement.
Dr Sharad Kumar, the Director of Chennai Airport, gave the credit of this achievement to all the operating airlines. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, "Stakeholder engagement and collaborative decision making in airport processes has helped us gain passenger and industry confidence."
"Facilities and services are being improved at the airport as we are anticipating increased footfalls," he said, adding that the airport has developed plans to strengthen "operational capacity together with customer delight."
One rapid exit taxiway (C1) and two parallel taxiways (R&N) have already been commissioned.
In the coming months, the director said, multilevel car parking and new integrated terminal T2 will be commissioned. The airport also plans to develop new facilities to boost its per hour handling capacity.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)