Chennai International Airport Ranks 8th in Global List for 'On-Time Performance'

The Chennai International Airport is one of the top 10 large international airports in the world that ensures 'on-time' departures.

In a review conducted by Cirium, an organisation that specialises in offering aviation data to travel, finance, aerospace, and aviation industries, the airport has been ranked 8th for 'on-time performance' for the year 2021.

Besides that, Chennai airport is the only Indian airport to figure in the top 10 positions of the list. The first three positions have been bagged by United State's Miami Airport, Fukuoka Airport, and Haneda Airport in Japan.