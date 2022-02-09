Hindus, Muslims Unite in Karnataka Village To Renovate 800-Year-Old Temple

Yelia Sri Vishnumurthy temple.
(Photo: Twitter/@ynm1978/Altered by The Quint)
At a time when protests against Muslim girls wearing hijabs to schools have threatened peace and harmony between religious communities in the state, Hindu and Muslim residents of Sarve village in Karnataka have jointly contributed to the renovation of the 800-year-old Yelia Sri Vishnumurthy temple in the village.
While several attempts were made in the past to renovate the temple, the work could begin only after the villagers themselves came out in support of the project, irrespective of their religious beliefs, reported The Times of India.
"In fact, many a time, Muslims requested us to take up the renovation work," Prasanna Rai S, treasurer of the temple renovation committee, was quoted as saying by TOI.
Located 65 km away from Mangaluru, the village's population is 30 percent Muslim and 50 percent Hindu.
Rai said that the temple renovation work began after a committee was formed for the same in 2019, following which Rs 2 crore was collected by splitting expenses and raising funds via WhatsApp.
"The entire village has been living in harmony for several years. We are part of the Uroos celebrations and Muslims are part of the temple festivities. We plan to develop this temple as a centre for culture," Rai told TOI.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)