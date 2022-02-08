A Tea Seller From Assam Clears NEET in First Attempt, Set To Join AIIMS Delhi

The journey from assisting his mother at her shop to clearing the competitive NEET examination has not been easy for the 24-year-old.

Given his circumstances, Rahul had limited means to prepare for a tough examination like NEET for which most students study for approximately 10 to 12 hours a day and also take extra coaching. But Rahul didn't give up.

After finishing his duties at their shop, Rahul said that he would prepare for the examination from midnight to 5 am or 6 am, everyday. A typical day for Rahul starts at 7:30 am and ends at 7:30 pm during winter or 8:30 pm during summer.

Through the day, besides sitting at the shop, serving tea to customers, he also helps his mother in doing household chores. And only after finishing dinner, does Rahul become free. And that is when, he said, he prepared for NEET.