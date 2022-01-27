Kerala-Born Priest Becomes Youngest Consecrated Bishop at Church of England

Rt Revd Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly alias Saju, a priest born in India's Kerala has now become the youngest bishop at the Church of England.
At a ceremony held at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Tuesday, 25 January, he was ordained as the bishop of the Church, reported The Times of India.
The 43-year-old, however, is not the first Bishop of Indian origin at the Church. Bishop John Perumbalath, the Bishop of Bradwell, was also reportedly born in Kerala.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, consecrated him as the next Bishop of Loughborough in the diocese of Leicester.
The event was attended by Saju's family, friends, well-wishers, and colleagues. Two others were also consecrated as bishops during the event.
Saju previously served as the vicar of St Mark's Gillingham at Kent. He was born in Kerala to a Syrian Orthodox Church family and grew up at a leprosy hospital in Bengaluru. In 2009, he was ordained as a priest.
Congratulating Saju, Welby tweeted, saying, "A wonderful, exciting, beautiful day for the @churchofengland — a diverse, global church brought together in the joy of Jesus Christ. Welcome, Bishops Saju, Lynne and Lusa, to your new ministries. We give thanks to God for you, and we pray for you."
Saju said his priorities are people-focused, helping the poor and the marginalised.
