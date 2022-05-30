Vineetha VM Becomes First Woman President of Kerala Union of Working Journalists

A woman has been elected as the state president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) for the first time in its history of over 60 years.
A woman has been elected as the state president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) for the first time in its history of over 60 years.
Vineetha MV was elected to the post after a fiercely fought election, with a margin of 78 votes. The 36-year-old is working as a senior reporter at the Thrissur unit of the Veekshanam daily, the mouthpiece of the Congress in the state.
The elections to the state committee and the 13 district committees of the KUWJ were held on Saturday, 21 May. The results of the district committees were announced on the same day while the counting of votes for the state committee was held on Saturday, 28 May, as that is the practice. The counting was done in Thiruvananthapuram.
Vineetha defeated Suryadas MP, who works at the Kozhikode unit of the Mathrubhumi daily. Vineetha won 1,515 votes against the 1,437 votes that Suryadas secured. Forty nine votes were considered invalid. R Kiran Babu of News 18 Malayalam channel has been elected as general secretary by a margin of 361 votes.
Vineetha had been elected as the vice president of the Thrissur district committee of the KUWJ for the period between 2015 and 2017. She was elected to the post of secretary of the Thrissur district committee for the 2017-19 period and elected unanimously as secretary in 2019. The KUWJ elections are held once every two years.
Two women have also been elected as district office-bearers of the union. Anupama G Nair has been unanimously elected as the secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram district committee.
The KUWJ is the largest journalists' organisation in Kerala. All the 14 press clubs in the state, except the one in Thiruvananthapuram, function under the district committees of the KUWJ. Two opposing panels contest the election by fielding journalists working in various media organisations. Journalists can contest the election independently too.
