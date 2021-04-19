India Assured of 4 Medals on 6th Day of Boxing Youth Worlds’

The 2019 Asian Youth Champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan are among the four Indian women boxers who advanced into the semi-finals on the sixth day at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in Kielce.
Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers who entered into the last-4 stage and have secured at least a bronze medal.
All four boxers put up scintillating performances in their respective quarter-finals bouts. Panipat boxer Vinka blanked her Colombian opponent Camilo Camela 5-0 in the 60kg category, while the 2019 Asian Junior Champion Nagpur's Alfiya (+81) also registered a comfortable 5-0 victory against Hungarian boxer Reka Hoffmann.
Gitika (48kg) produced another strong show as she dominated her opponent Romania's Elisabeth Ostan from the word go with precise punches and swift movement that saw the referee stopping the contest just after the first round and declaring Haryana boxer Gitika as the winner of the contest. Another Indian woman in action Khushi (81kg) lost her last-8 bout against Busra Isildar of Turkey.
In the men's section, Manish (75kg) and Sumit (69kg) made their way into the quarter-finals in their respective categories with identical 5-0 victories against Jordan's Abdallah Alaarag and Ladislav Horvath of Slovakia respectively in the pre-quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Vinit (81kg) couldn't progress further as they suffered defeats in their respective last-16 bouts.
