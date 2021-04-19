India Assured of 4 Medals on 6th Day of Boxing Youth Worlds’

The 2019 Asian Youth Champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan are among the four Indian women boxers who advanced into the semi-finals on the sixth day at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in Kielce.

Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers who entered into the last-4 stage and have secured at least a bronze medal.

All four boxers put up scintillating performances in their respective quarter-finals bouts. Panipat boxer Vinka blanked her Colombian opponent Camilo Camela 5-0 in the 60kg category, while the 2019 Asian Junior Champion Nagpur's Alfiya (+81) also registered a comfortable 5-0 victory against Hungarian boxer Reka Hoffmann.