Akanksha Vajpayee, A Young Contender For UP Zila Panchayat Polls

COVID-19 outbreak and Panchayat elections are the only two things that is the centre of discussion in Uttar Pradesh these days. The three-tier elections that are being held a little late this time due to the pandemic is special in many ways.
MA in English, Preparing for Civil Exams
Akanksha, who is contesting for the district panchayat elections from Harpalpur first seat of Hardoi district, has done her MA in English and used to prepare for the civil services. After making her way into politics, Vajpayee is giving tough competition to the opposing candidates.
Vajpayee’s family is already active in politics.
Vajpayee, who is fighting the Zilla Panchayat elections, says that even today people are not aware about education in their village. “
They do not even think of teaching their daughters,” she told The Quint.
When speaking about the development of the village, Vajpayee said that the problems of electricity, water and road are still existing in the village at a time when the country is thinking of building houses on Mars. “For t
he development of the village and the region, i have decided to not go in for a job and try my luck in the electoral field,” she said.
Her Day Starts With Promoting Her Mother
Vajpayee's mother Archana Bajpai is contesting for Pradhani from Chait Bada village. Vajpayee has taken the lead to help her mother win the election. She starts her day from her mother's panchayat area and goes door to door to seek people’s support
and then goes to her area.
Getting Full Support Of People'
Vajpayee further said that when she came out to seek support in the area, she saw a different enthusiasm among people. She believes that people in her community feel that there is a young and well-educated candidate who can do well for the village.
Vajpayee also aspires to open an old age home for elderly and destitute women.
After watching Vajpayee make her way into politics, other girls in the area have also started looking up to her. They believe that she can change the common mindset of a women’s role
being centred around the kitchen along with need for girl education. Vajpayee believes that she will be able to change this thinking.
(This story was first published on Quint Hindi.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 11 Apr 2021,06:57 PM IST