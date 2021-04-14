Night Watchman to IIM Professor: Kerala Man’s Exceptional Journey

Ranjith said that he was desperate to get into IIT Madras as he knew no other language other than Malayalam.

As communicating was difficult, he wanted to quit, Ranjith added. However, Dr Subhash, his professor at IIT Madras, encouraged him to continue.

After his doctoral degree from IIT Madras, Ranjith joined Christ University, Bengaluru, for two months. Thereafter, he got posted to IIM Ranchi as Assistant Professor. In between, he was also named in the merit list for the selection of professors at the Calicut University but could not make it.