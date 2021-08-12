Cleanest City Indore Now Becomes India's First 'Water-Plus' City

Indore, touted as the cleanest city by the Swachh survey, has added another feather to its hat by becoming the first 'water plus' city of India.

"A city/ward/circle/zone can be declared as water-plus provided all wastewater released from households, commercial establishments ,drains, nullahs, etc is treated to a satisfactory level (as per CPCB norms), before releasing the treated wastewater to the environment," as per the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, 11 August, took to Twitter to congratulate the citizens of Indore over the achievement.

"Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue bring glory to the state!" he said in a tweet.