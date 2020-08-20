Swachh Survey: Indore Tagged Cleanest for 4th Consecutive Time

Indore city in Madhya Pradesh emerged as the cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the category of more than one lakh population, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development announced on Thursday, 20 August.

The Swachh Survekshan awards were announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. It monitors the performance of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched in 2014. The survey was conducted in 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns and was completed in 28 days.

Mysuru in Karnataka had won the award for the cleanest city in the first edition of the survey in 2016, while Indore had retained the top position for three consecutive years.