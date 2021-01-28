100 Days of Beach Cleaning: Karnataka’s Volunteer Groups Step up

Shilpa Bengre was on her daily stroll on Mangaluru’s Bengre beach. The time was 6.30 am but like most days in the last three months, Shilpa began picking up the trash she found washed ashore on the beach. “The most common things we find are thermocol, alcohol bottles and slippers,” Shilpa says.

Shilpa, 27, is a swimming instructor in Mangaluru and a resident of Bengre, a coastal area in Mangaluru, and Tuesday was the 100th day of a quiet beach cleaning drive taken up by a group of people from the city. The group – BoskyOrb – has lifted more than 25 tonnes of garbage from the beach in this period. ‘Bosky’ means to be covered by trees or bushes, and ‘orb’ refers to the spherical shape of the earth.