Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR Shows Decreasing Trend Over Last 4 Years: CPCB

An early estimate from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), has shown a decreasing trend in the PM2.5 concentration over Delhi-NCR over the last four years.

"Our data shows that pollution levels have gone down. In 2020, it had gone down because of the lockdown (-related restrictions) etc. But data from 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 has shown a decreasing trend (in pollution) as well," said Sagnik Dey, associate professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT-Delhi.

A number of policy measures – such as switching to cleaner BS-VI fuel, installing CEMS monitoring systems across industries, cleaner zig zag technology in brick kilns, use of Eastern and Western Peripheral Highways (to bypass heavy traffic away from Delhi), and deployment of happy seeders (to reduce crop-residue burning) – have been taken in the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb air pollution.