3 Smart City Awards for Varanasi, But Assi River Still Polluted

Throughout the journey, there was only one spot where water treatment was visible. It is a wonder how 'Eco Restoration of Assi River' was awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, when the river is not even close to being restored.

In fact, a plea regarding Varuna and Assi rivers' polluted water system was heard at the National Green Tribunal just a few days before the awards. As per Live Law, the bench had asked for an independent monitoring committee to be set up to review the action plan for rejuvenation in two weeks. When I asked the PRO of Varanasi Smart City project about the eco-restoration, he explained that it meant cleaning without any chemicals. In this process, waste is picked out from the river. He did not entertain further questions on if it has been done on Assi, stating that the corresponding charters are at his workplace.