Education, Land, Pollution: Think Thank Suggests Legal Reforms for Maharashtra

COVID-19 has exposed the shortcomings of the legal framework in dealing with public health emergencies. The central and state governments acted ad-hoc under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Due to this, people had to face issues regarding the rates of treatment provided by private healthcare systems, treatment of non-COVID patients and ambiguity in the rights given at every level of administration.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the state government should draft a public health law that takes evidence-based decisions and establishes a system of accountability, fixes protocols in case of PHEs and develops clear and effective grievance redressal mechanisms.