Assam's Anti Poaching Efforts Raise Rhino Population in Kaziranga to Over 200

Strong anti-poaching activities have led to the rise in the animal population, Sarma told The New Indian Express. Stating that the government has a zero tolerance policy against poaching, he said, the state's forest, civil administration and police department are working in tandem to end poaching.

He further said that 400 rhinos had died during this period due to poaching and natural causes. But despite that their population increased to 200 as we managed to significantly reduce poaching here, he said.

Last year, the Assam government had formed the Anti-Poaching Task Force (APTF) to curb rhino poaching in Kaziranga.