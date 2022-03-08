Me the Change: Meet Deepika Kundaji, a Woman Who Birthed a Forest

How do you create a forest out of a dry arid pebbled land?

You sow a seed, you tend to it, the shade of the plant allows microorganisms to grow, birds come and perch of the tree. They pollinate the seeds. A forest is born.

It really is that simple, says Deepika Kundaji, a conservationist, a farmer, an eco warrior.

Together, along with her partner, Deepika grew an 8 acre forest in Auroville, on a land destroyed by colonisers and left famished, dry and unliveable. It took 28 years.