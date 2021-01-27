10-Year-Old Wins Bal Puraskar for Innovative Game ‘Corona Yuga’

The Bal Puraskar recipient aspires to start his own board game company in order to design and publish his games and encourage children to share their ideas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated 32 young children, marking the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, to show that age is no bar if one has the courage and intention to help others and make a difference in society.

Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation, and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children won in the sports category, while three have been felicitated for Bravery and another child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)