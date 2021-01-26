Latest News: AstraZeneca Rejects Reports Questioning Jab Efficacy

AstraZeneca Rejects 'Incorrect' Reports on Vaccine Efficacy in Elderly

Pharma giant AstraZeneca has defended the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine after media reports said the German government had doubts about its effectiveness among those over 65.

(Source: AFP)

