Italian PM Resigns Amid Criticism Over Handling of COVID-19

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday, 26 January tendered his resignation following widespread criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Conte had sought the confidence vote on 19 January after former prime minister Matteo Renzi, now a senator who leads the Italia Viva party, pulled out of the ruling majority last week, sparking a government crisis, reports Xinhua news agency.
On 20 January, Conte managed to win a Senate vote, but without an absolute majority.
Italy, one of the hardest-hit European countries, has so far reported a total of 2,475,372 coronavirus cases and 85,881 deaths.
