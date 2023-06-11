Workplace Inclusivity: Are Organisations Equipped To Support Modern Moms?

I remember the day when one of my colleagues asked for a discussion to assess institutional preparedness to welcome another colleague after her maternity leave.

It was an intense meeting with many issues raised and discussed: Do we have safe space to feed the baby? Won't bringing the baby to office disturb others? Are we ready to acknowledge her needs? How do we ensure she doesn't feel like a 'burden' to the organisation?

Despite having progressive policies, supportive structures, and inclusive staff, I realised that there was a considerable distance to cover when it came to meeting the needs of new mothers.