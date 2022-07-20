Coming Soon - Are Our Workplaces Really Gender Inclusive?

Is the month of June enough to talk about LGBTQ+ inclusion? What are the challenges that the community continues to face and how can we best address some of these deep-rooted prejudices that persist in the society even today?

Join notable leaders championing the rights of LGBTQ+ community as they discuss these pressing issues at our upcoming panel discussion - Pride And Progress hosted by The Quint, in association with Accenture. Listen to their stories as they paint a realistic picture of Pride in India and most importantly, question the status quo.

Voices at the discussion will include Ritushree Panigrahi, India’s first transgender stand up comic, Sai Parlapalli, Support Centre Lead, SAP Labs India, Kalyani Roy, MD, Accenture, Harish Iyer, DE&I, Axis Bank, Anjali Gopalan, Executive Director, Naz Foundation, and Shelly Walia, Executive Editor, The Quint.

Stay tuned for the panel discussion streaming on 25th July at 5 pm on The Quint's YouTube And Facebook channels. #PrideAndProgress #PrideAtAccenture