Good, Bad & the Mummy: Stop Telling Mothers That They Are Supermoms – Just Stop!

I sat down to write this piece after a year of working the most tiresome, traumatic, turbulent, heart-warming, heartening, and exhilarating job of my life. Obviously, I should have a fair bit to say.
But really, what did I want to make this piece about?
Did I want to make it about the very realistic expectations families, friends, and other 'well-wishers' shove down the throats of unsuspecting mothers? Especially when it comes to breastfeeding vs formula vs exclusive breastfeeding vs exclusively pumped vs 'it’s the most natural thing in the world'?
It’s that one where even a year later, you cannot tighten your core without a niggling pain in your lower back and an excruciating carpal tunnel is just about wearing off.
It also includes that thing where you may have weaned months ago, but your breasts, on cue, get that 'not-so-sexy' wet t-shirt party going every morning when your child cries.
There’s also the occasional outburst, feelings of isolation, loneliness, zero agency – emotions you might feel multiple times in the same day! But if you’re looking for real Mother’s Day inspiration, Instagram momfluencers often make this transformation truly effortless.
They present a seamless, accurate picture of “how it doesn’t have to be that hard.” Of course, these convincing reels are lightly edited to underrepresent grossly underpaid childcare and paid partnerships.
But maybe this piece should have been about the expert body. Let me explain.
But this self-important advisory group, takes it upon themselves to give you their precious, invaluable, and unsolicited opinion on how you should take care of your child and yourself.
However, this piece should probably make special mention of the fiends that are mothers who also work jobs that pay them, but only a little, because they sometimes like to focus on their children so they’re probably not that into the gig anyway. (They’re called working moms, look it up).
Some of them, who I spoke to, expect to be promoted despite going on full paid maternity leave of six long months (you’ll bounce back ya, come on) and then have the audacity to ask for flexible hours and pumping facilities when they return?
In fact, several male allies often lament about how they’ve lost faith in the system because so many of these ‘working moms’ take advantage of the paid leave and never return!
So, what if you don’t have childcare and your baby can’t speak or walk or go to the bathroom themselves or eat solid food. Our parents did it, today’s women can have it all.
In fact, the expert body takes special care of these women. They often interrogate these women (never their partners) on their child’s whereabouts in their absence and their own whereabouts.
They really help these mothers understand and even question, albeit obsessively, besides their sanity, whether they really need to go all that way and work so hard everyday when they have the greatest job here back at home?
Lastly, this article should have probably focused on this 2023 trend though, single parenting (so many people are getting divorced, tch).
If you are an unmarried mother, even better.
Consider your experience at the passport office like a government bank. You will be asked at least 5000 times where your in-laws, marriage certificate, and shame are.
It’s a lesson in patience and resilience, just what every new mom needs.
Happy Mother’s Day and don’t forget to post a photo on your social media.
(Sanjana Chowhan is a journalist, communications specialist, and the host of the podcast 'I Heart Women' and currently lives in Mumbai with her partner, son, and Floofy, a golden retriever.)
