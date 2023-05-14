Good, Bad & the Mummy: Stop Telling Mothers That They Are Supermoms – Just Stop!

I sat down to write this piece after a year of working the most tiresome, traumatic, turbulent, heart-warming, heartening, and exhilarating job of my life. Obviously, I should have a fair bit to say.

But really, what did I want to make this piece about?

Did I want to make it about the very realistic expectations families, friends, and other 'well-wishers' shove down the throats of unsuspecting mothers? Especially when it comes to breastfeeding vs formula vs exclusive breastfeeding vs exclusively pumped vs 'it’s the most natural thing in the world'?