Rajya Sabha Passes Landmark Women's Reservation Bill With 215 Ayes and 0 Nos

In a legislative landmark, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or Women's Reservation Bill which reserves 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies for women.

Over 215 Rajya Sabha MPs voted in favour of the bill on Thursday, 21 September, with zero Nos and zero Abstentions. On Wednesday, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 MPs voting in favour of it.

Introducing the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, Meghwal recounted the measures initiated by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for the empowerment of women over the past nine years.