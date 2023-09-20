Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi To Open Debate on Women's Reservation Bill

Parliament Session Live News Updates.
(Photo: PTI)
Parliament Session Live Updates: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to open the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill, also termed as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 September.
The Bill, which promises 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The first-ever sessions of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were held in the new Parliament building on Tuesday following an event at the old building's Central Hall and three photo sessions of MPs.
PM Narendra Modi called for the new Parliament building to be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.
The event at the old building's Central Hall was addressed by PM Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal, and Maneka Gandhi.
The bill, if passed, will come into effect after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, which is likely to take place in 2027, as per details of the legislation.
The bill promises 33 percent or 181 seats for women will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.
However, there will be no reservation in either the Rajya Sabha or the state legislative councils.
The reservation will be in place only for 15 years after the bill becomes an Act.
The reserved seats/constituencies will be rotated after every delimitation exercise.
Within seats reserved for SC/STs, one third will be reserved for women within these categories.
