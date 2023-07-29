Transgender People & Adoption Rights: What the Law Says & Why It Needs To Change

This is not the first time that Prithika Yashini has knocked on the doors of the Madras High Court over the discrimination she faced on the basis of her identity. In fact, it was after an extensive legal battle that she became the first transgender police officer in the country in 2015 – at the age of 24.

She applied for the position of sub-inspector with the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) in February 2015, but her application for the written exam was rejected as her education certificates carried her deadname and gender assigned at birth.

She then moved the HC challenging the TNUSRB's decision. The court ruled in her favour, and she later became a sub-inspector.