Parliament Tables Bill Redefining Transgender Identity And Rights

The Union government introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on 14 March 2026. The bill narrows the legal definition of transgender persons, removes the right to self-identification, establishes medical boards for certification, and prescribes stricter punishments for offences such as kidnapping and forced mutilation of children.

The bill replaces the broader, more inclusive definition from the 2019 act with one based on biological or congenital conditions and traditional socio-cultural identities.