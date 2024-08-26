Misleading Claims About Post-Mortem Report in The RG Kar Case Go Viral

advertisement
(Advisory: Mentions of sexual assault, murder and description of injuries. Reader's discretion is advised)
Following the alleged sexual assault and murder of the young doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, social media was abuzz with misinformation about the extent of injuries faced by the doctor. Another claim that about 150 grams of semen were found in the victim’s body went viral on social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Some media outlets also reported it.
In conversation with Mojo Story's Barkha Dutt, a doctor named Subarna Goswami claimed that 151 grams of semen was found in the vaginal cavity. Speaking on the post-mortem report which was allegedly shown to him by the victim's parents, the doctor remarked the following.
Goswami also made the claim on India Today, as well.
Other media outlets such as Business Standard, the Times of India and the FirstPost also carried the claim.
Similarly, social media users also posted this claim on various platforms.
The Quint accessed the post-mortem report signed off by RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctors.
A column with the title "External and Internal Genitalia" noted the following: "white thick viscid liquid present inside the endocervical canal which is collected as noted above - 151 gram."
Supreme Court dismisses claim: According to the live updates on the Bar and Bench website, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud also dismissed the claim.
A lawyer mentioned that the post-mortem report talked about "151 mg of semen, it is in ML-."
To this the CJI responded, "Don't confuse this. . We have specifically now the post-mortem report before us. . Let's not use what we read on media and make legal arguments on that basis." (sic.)
Kolkata Police dismisses 151 gram claim: The Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal spoke to news agency Asian News International (ANI) on 16 August and said, "Why is rumour-mongering going on even now... It is wrong that we have informed the victim's family that she committed suicide. It is wrong that 150 grams of semen was found in her body." (sic.)
This claim of 150gm semen also created misinformation about the number of assaulters.
Upon going through the report, the expert commented that it was difficult to ascertain whether a single or multiple persons committed the crime. However, they did say that a single person could do the attack as it depends on the mentality since some people project animalistic tendencies.
Social media users also claimed that the victim's pelvic girdle and hyoid bone - located in the anterior midline of the neck between the chin and the thyroid cartilage - were broken. However, this also doesn't find mention in the post-mortem report.
The report also had a table for "fracture", which noted "not found." The forensic expert told us that there was no mention that the pelvic girdle or the hyoid were broken.
They mentioned that the victim sustained most of the injuries on her face and neck. They added that upon checking, there was bleeding found in the skull.
They told us that the victim died due to smothering and choking, because of which all her organs were congested, which is mentioned in the report, as well. They added that the nature of the attack was a blunt force, and crescentic abrasions were found on her cheeks and neck. The victim's lips also suffered multiple abrasions and an underlying bruise.
Additional Information: The report signalled to forceful penetration and bruising in the internal genitalia.
The report also noted that the manner of death was homicidal and possibility of sexual assault.
