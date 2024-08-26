Misleading Claims About Post-Mortem Report in The RG Kar Case Go Viral

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Misleading Claims About Post-Mortem Report in The RG Kar Case Go Viral

The post mortem report, Supreme Court and Kolkata police all dismissed these claim.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
(Advisory: Mentions of sexual assault, murder and description of injuries. Reader's discretion is advised)

Following the alleged sexual assault and murder of the young doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, social media was abuzz with misinformation about the extent of injuries faced by the doctor. Another claim that about 150 grams of semen were found in the victim’s body went viral on social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Some media outlets also reported it.

Claim 1: 150-gram Semen  

In conversation with Mojo Story's Barkha Dutt, a doctor named Subarna Goswami claimed that 151 grams of semen was found in the vaginal cavity. Speaking on the post-mortem report which was allegedly shown to him by the victim's parents, the doctor remarked the following.

"They collected thick white fluid which weighed 151 grams. Even if it is mixed with other body fluids like vaginal discharge or mucus or some other tissue, but, this much amount of semen appears to be semen, it will be proved in the forensic lab only. But, penetration was there and hymen was ruptured.."
Subarna Goswami on The Mojo Story

Goswami also made the claim on India Today, as well.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

We have refrained from adding an archive to protect the personal details of the victim. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

The Quint accessed the post-mortem report signed off by RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctors.

A column with the title "External and Internal Genitalia" noted the following: "white thick viscid liquid present inside the endocervical canal which is collected as noted above - 151 gram."

The Quint spoke to a forensic expert, who on the condition of anonymity, said that, according to them, the mention of "151 gram" in the report was the weight of the uterus and NOT semen. The expert added that there was no mention of semen in the report. They also said that the weight of other body organs such as the heart, liver, spleen, kidneys and lungs, were mentioned in the report. Lastly, they mentioned that seminal fluid is measured in 'ml'.
Supreme Court dismisses claim: According to the live updates on the Bar and Bench website, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud also dismissed the claim.

  • A lawyer mentioned that the post-mortem report talked about "151 mg of semen, it is in ML-."

  • To this the CJI responded, "Don't confuse this. Don't use social media to make arguments in the court. We have specifically now the post-mortem report before us. We know what that 151 refers to. Let's not use what we read on media and make legal arguments on that basis." (sic.)

Bar and Bench noted this exchange in the Live Updates.

(Source: Bar and Bench/Screenshot) 

Kolkata Police dismisses 151 gram claim: The Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal spoke to news agency Asian News International (ANI) on 16 August and said, "Why is rumour-mongering going on even now... It is wrong that we have informed the victim's family that she committed suicide. It is wrong that 150 grams of semen was found in her body." (sic.)

This claim of 150gm semen also created misinformation about the number of assaulters.

Upon going through the report, the expert commented that it was difficult to ascertain whether a single or multiple persons committed the crime. However, they did say that a single person could do the attack as it depends on the mentality since some people project animalistic tendencies.

Claim 2: Extent of Injuries - Pelvic Girdle, Hyoid Bone Broken

Social media users also claimed that the victim's pelvic girdle and hyoid bone - located in the anterior midline of the neck between the chin and the thyroid cartilage - were broken. However, this also doesn't find mention in the post-mortem report.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

We have refrained from adding an archive to protect the personal details of the victim. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

The report also had a table for "fracture", which noted "not found." The forensic expert told us that there was no mention that the pelvic girdle or the hyoid were broken.

  • They mentioned that the victim sustained most of the injuries on her face and neck. They added that upon checking, there was bleeding found in the skull.

  • They told us that the victim died due to smothering and choking, because of which all her organs were congested, which is mentioned in the report, as well. They added that the nature of the attack was a blunt force, and crescentic abrasions were found on her cheeks and neck. The victim's lips also suffered multiple abrasions and an underlying bruise.

Additional Information: The report signalled to forceful penetration and bruising in the internal genitalia.

  • The report also noted that the manner of death was homicidal and possibility of sexual assault.

