‘Don’t Want Exemption from Night Duty, Just Want to Be Safe,’ Say Women Doctors

Shweta, a paediatrician based out of Delhi, shares a similar experience from another hospital.

"We have felt unsafe simply walking from one department to another at late hours because the corridors would be dimly lit. And there would be patients, attendants, and unidentified people sleeping or loitering around," she says.

Divya recalls one specific dimly lit corridor in her college hospital. "When I was an intern, we heard that a resident was assaulted. She survived, but she didn’t report it to the police."

"What the administration did was to tell us to avoid that corridor, which is impractical," she adds.

What the administration did not do, however, was to fix the lighting in the corridor or beef up the security.