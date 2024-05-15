Inside Jind's Civil Hospital: Shortage of Doctors Plague Healthcare in Haryana

The surgeon, who had already left for the day, would only return the next morning. There's no one else that patients like Manish can turn to in times of urgent need as there's only one surgeon employed in the hospital.

Dr Aman, who holds an administrative post and is responsible for overseeing the management, including paperwork, from 8 am to 2 pm daily (which are the official working hours of the hospital), told FIT that the shortage of doctors in the hospital is so acute that he must also consult patients while handling hospital work.

On average, every 10-15 minutes, the security personnel sitting outside Dr Aman's cabin knocks on the door and escorts a patient and their family inside.

Throughout the day, there are also multiple long queues of tens of people wanting to get their medical clearance forms signed by Dr Aman to be deemed fit for religious trips like the Amarnath Yatra.