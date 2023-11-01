'Critical Condition': 24-Year-Old Indian Student Stabbed in US Gym

A 24-year-old Indian student was stabbed in the United States' Indiana on Sunday, 29 October and remains in a critical condition, according to a media report.

Jordan Andrade, also 24-years-old, stabbed Varun in the head at a Planet Fitness massage room in the Valparaiso city of Indiana.

Andrade was detained following the incident in the gym itself, while Varun was admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury, according to a report by The Times of Northwest Indiana.