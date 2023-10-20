EFLU Sexual Assault: MPs, Faculty Raise Alarm as Students Booked for Protesting

Students stage a protest at EFLU in Hyderabad.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of physical and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.)
After a student of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by two men on the campus on Wednesday, 18 October, at least 11 students from the varsity were booked by the OU City Police on the night of Thursday, 19 October, for allegedly staging protests demanding action.
Cases were registered against the students on a complaint by Prof T Samson, the Proctor of EFLU. In the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint, the Proctor alleged that at around 5 am on Thursday, a group of 200 students assembled in front of his university quarters "with some pre-meditated plan to harm me."
He claimed the 11 students led this protest by "provoking" other students. They were booked under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Posters blaming the VC for his alleged inaction crop up on the campus.
Meanwhile, four MPs from Kerala – AA Rahim, ET Mohammed Basheer, V Sivadasan, and PV Abdul Wahab – have written to the Union Education Minister, the National Commission for Women, and the University Grants Commission seeking action in the sexual assault case and the withdrawal of cases against the 11 students.
The professors at the university, too, condemned the incident in a statement on Monday, 23 October, saying:
On Wednesday night, a student of the university was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by two men. Earlier that evening, a group of students had staged a protest at the New Academic Block (NAB) on the campus, after the admin allegedly "obstructed students from entering the building," the students' statement said.
The survivor of the sexual assault, who had reportedly participated in this protest, said that she was out for a walk on the campus at around 10 pm when "someone pulled my hair from behind saying, 'We saw you today. This should not happen.'"
The assaulters were referring to her presence at the protest, she said in a statement, which was accessed by The Quint via the survivor's peers.
The students, however, claimed the MSF had cancelled the programme as per the Proctor's instructions. "The 'standoff' at NAB pertained to security guards obstructing students from entering the building, and had nothing to do with the reading circle on Palestine," they claimed.
They also added that "the discussion [on Palestine] was about to be conducted within an academic framework."
Posters blaming the VC for his alleged inaction crop up on the campus.
After the news of the sexual assault was circulated via WhatsApp groups, students gathered at the residence of the Proctor on Thursday morning, demanding action.
In his complaint, the Proctor alleged the protesters "insulted him and the officials of the University, including the Registrar I/c. Deputy Proctors and the Vice Chancellor ... alleging that there was an assault on a woman student" and that "the University administration failed to provide the security to the students."
"The group resorted to acts of violence and all forms of coercion such as gherao, sit-ins to disrupt the normal academic and administrative functioning of the University and inciting violence against the University officials on the University campus," he claimed in the complaint.
However, as per the students:
The students also accused the Proctor of falsely linking the protest at NAB and the demonstration against the sexual assault.
Incidentally, the incident of sexual assault and the subsequent protests came close on the heels of a students' collective in the university staging a demonstration, demanding the reconstitution of SPARSH – EFLU's complaints committee against sexual harassment – which has been inactive since June.
Over 300 students had been protesting since earlier this week, boycotting classes for over two days.
The survivor reportedly fell unconscious after the attack on Wednesday night, and the students whom The Quint spoke to said two students saw her unconscious on the road and rushed her to the health centre.
The administration, in a statement on Wednesday night, said:
"The police officials of the jurisdiction have initiated an investigation into the incident immediately," it added.
An FIR has been registered in the case against two unidentified persons at the Osmania University police station.
"We have received a complaint and we're investigating the matter. We have not identified the culprits yet," a police official told The Quint.
The EFLU administration further said the "Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the University has immediately acted upon the incident and is rendering all reasonable assistance to the person in the manner required, pursuant to such duties and functions initiated in such incidents."
The students' protest demanding the reconstitution of the SPARSH (Sensitisation, Prevention, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment) committee was launched on Monday, 16 October.
"We had protested to make the committee active again. After protesting for two days straight and missing our classes, the Proctor finally said the admin would create a coordination committee and reconstitute SPARSH. But we were asked to wait till the students' union elections scheduled to be held next month," a second-year MA student, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The Quint.
"Based on this assurance, we called off the protest. The administration promised that the elections to the SPARSH committee would either be conducted alongside the students' union polls or separately," she said.
"We are quite surprised by the admin's statement about the ICC 'immediately acting upon the incident', given how insensitively the health centre dealt with the issue," a second-year PhD student at EFLU claimed.
According to the students, the survivor was asked by the health centre staff why she went on a walk at night alone. "Don't make it an issue, it will tarnish the name of the university," she was allegedly told by the staff, according to the students.
Moreover, the students alleged that the administration "asked the students who had gathered for the protest [on Thursday morning] about the survivor's identity."
"Until Thursday evening, the administration had not given us any information about the steps they were taking. We were not addressed at all," she added.
The students also raised concerns about their safety on the campus.
"There is no CCTV in the place she was assaulted and whatever CCTV they have, the footage is grainy. There was only one security guard posted near the area and he said he didn't know of the incident. How are we supposed to move around safely?" the MA student asked.
The students' demand – apart from finding the perpetrators – is for the resignation of the proctorial board and the vice-chancellor of the university, they said.
(The Quint has tried to reach out to the university via phone. This article will be updated as and when they respond.)
(This story has been updated with more details. The section carrying the survivor's statement about the incident has been removed upon her request.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)