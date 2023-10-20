EFLU Sexual Assault: MPs, Faculty Raise Alarm as Students Booked for Protesting

After a student of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by two men on the campus on Wednesday, 18 October, at least 11 students from the varsity were booked by the OU City Police on the night of Thursday, 19 October, for allegedly staging protests demanding action.

Cases were registered against the students on a complaint by Prof T Samson, the Proctor of EFLU. In the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint, the Proctor alleged that at around 5 am on Thursday, a group of 200 students assembled in front of his university quarters "with some pre-meditated plan to harm me."

He claimed the 11 students led this protest by "provoking" other students. They were booked under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).