‘Known for Protests’: Faculty, Students & Management at War in Haryana Varsity

"It's very simple. It's true that at the Government Technical Institutions, we were hired as per the state government pay grades. When these institutions were merged to form a university, we demanded UGC approved pay scales. The UGC pay scales are higher. At the time of hiring, most of us, were at the scale of 7,600 grade pay as per the state government system. However, there was no corresponding scale for this in the UGC system – the scales were either lower (6,000 grade pay) or higher (7,000 and 8,000 grade pay)," explained Indronil Ghosh, president of the university's teacher's association and a faculty member in the Film and Television department since 2013.

"If we were at the 7,600 pay scale, we should be taken to 8,000 grade pay. Instead they are asking us to retrospectively go back to the 6,000 grade pay. How can they downgrade us? This isn't just financial loss. It is also a loss of experience because these pay grades correspond to different levels of experience," Ghosh said.

At present, the university offers 14 undergraduate degree-level programmes; four in the Faculty of Fine Arts, four in the Faculty of Design, five in the Faculty of Film and Television, and a Bachelor of Architecture programme in Faculty of Urban Planning and Architecture.

In addition, it also offers four postgraduate programmes. These include Master in Fashion Design, Master of Applied Arts, Master in Mass Communication (Media Production), and Master of Planning (Urban and Regional). The Master in Mass Communication course, however, was discontinued from 2023-24 session onwards.