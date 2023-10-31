'Snatched Pistol, Tried to Run Away': Cops Nab Delivery Man in Noida Rape Case

According to the police, Sumit Sharma, a resident in a Greater Noida village was previously booked for illegally selling liquor.
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of rape. Reader discretion advised.)
"He (accused) forcefully entered my house after handing over my delivery. He threatened me with a knife and raped me. When I resisted, he hit me. After I began to scream loudly, he ran away."
This is what a 19-year-old woman, allegedly raped by a delivery agent who came to drop milk and eggs at her doorstep inside a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida on Friday, 27 October, said in her First Information Report (FIR), as quoted by police officials.
Based on the woman's complaint, the Bisrakh police station on 27 October registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 511 (punishment to attempt to commit offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass), and 323 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to the police, Sharma, a resident of a Greater Noida village, was previously booked at a different station for illegally selling liquor, along with his father, a few years ago.
The incident took place at around 5:15 am on 27 October morning, after the 19-year-old woman ordered milk and eggs on the BlinkIt delivery app, police told The Quint.
The survivor's brother-in-law owned the apartment, and she was staying there temporarily
Police officials said that the 19-year-old was alone in the house, taking care of the apartment and her sister's pets, as the rest of the family had gone out of town the previous night.
However, there is no clarity on how long he waited before he forced himself inside the survivor's apartment. Police officials added that the accused was recorded entering and exiting the society by the CCTV cameras at the gates.
"The woman then called her family members and the police. A police team arrived on the scene and took a written complaint from her," the above-mentioned official added.
According to police officials, five teams were formed to arrest the accused, who was on the run.
“During the investigation, we received information that Sharma was at his older brother’s rented house in Badalpur. On the basis of a tip-off, he was held in Khairpur village, near Greater Noida, at 9:30 am on Sunday. However, when he was being brought to the Bisrakh police station, he snatched the pistol of a policeman and managed to escape," a police official told The Quint.
According to the police, the accused had joined BlinkIt four months ago. His older brother, Manoj Pandit, who also used to work at the e-commerce company, is also a history sheeter and is involved in several cases registered at Badalpur police station, they added.
The Noida police also said that a notice was issued to BlinkIt on 30 October as to why the accused's police verification was not done before hiring him. No response has been received as yet, they said.
The delivery partner's ID has also been terminated and handed over to the police officials, BlinkIt added.
While the accused was sent to judicial custody on Monday, the police are in the process of recording the survivor's statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) on Tuesday, 31 October.
