'They Beat Her Everyday': Kin of Minor Domestic Worker Abused by Gurugram Family

"My daughter was unrecognisable and in a really bad condition when I met her. My heart skipped a beat. Why did they torture her? Is this injustice happening to us because we are poor?" asked the mother of a minor domestic worker who was allegedly beaten, tortured, stripped naked, and filmed by her employers in Gurugram for over five months.

The minor, who was employed as a full-time worker at the residence of a 55-year-old woman and her two sons in Sector 57, was rescued on Friday, 8 December.